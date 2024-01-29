Police confirm arrest of a man involved in attack on Man United’s bus during Anfield clash vs. Liverpool in December



Merseyside Police have confirmed the arrest of a man after a bottle was hurled at the Manchester United bus during the club’s December trip to Anfield to take on bitter rivals Liverpool.

The game ended in a goalless stalemate as United managed to get a valuable point on hostile grounds.

However, before the match, there was an ugly scene involving an attack on the bus that was ferrying Erik ten Hag and his players.

The vehicle was struck by a glass projectile which originated from a group of fans that had gathered to give the travelling United contingent an intimidating reception.

A video emerged online which showed how the incident played out.

After the final whistle at Anfield, Liverpool released a strongly-worded statement condemning the damage caused to United’s bus.

Jurgen Klopp’s side promised to ensure that any person found culpable would immediately be sanctioned by the club.

According to The Daily Mail, a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the matter.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, “We have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage after damage was caused to the Manchester United team bus ahead of a game at Anfield on 17th December 2023.”

“The bus was making its away along Anfield Road, near the Tia Hotel, when it was reported a bottle was thrown at the bus causing a hairline crack to the side window. Nobody was injured during the incident.”

“The man, who is from the Everton area, has been released under investigation.”

Mike Keegan points out that as a result of a series of unruly incidents of fan disorder that have taken place since, Premier League bosses wrote to clubs ahead of the festive period asking them to remind their supporters to behave themselves.

