PSG halt pursuit of Manchester United transfer target Leny Yoro

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be slowing down in their pursuit of Leny Yoro, thereby handing Manchester United a potential lifeline in their pursuit of their defensive transfer target.

This is a major U-turn from earlier reports suggesting that the centre-back’s agent Jorge Mendes had been trying to secure a move to PSG before the January transfer deadline.

Man United expressed their interest in the 18 year old earlier this transfer window, with The Peoples Person confirming that the club enquired about the player’s availability.

While Lille were initially believed to be open to selling the player, their asking price in the range of €80 to €90 million for a January transfer proved excessive for United.

A few days later, Lille reportedly decided to lower their asking price to €50 million to €60 million, slightly raising the possibility of a deal being reached.

Then, last Wednesday, Lille President Olivier Létang decided to address the previous reports on Yoro, putting an end to the rumours once and for all.

“So there are no negotiations and no discussions, contrary to what some are saying,” Létang announced.

“I read somewhere that I had set a price, which is completely false.”

Still, while United are believed to be keeping an eye on the player, PSG have emerged as potential rivals.

This morning, however, it became apparent that the Parisian club may not pose as large a threat to United’s pursuit as first expected.

Le 10 Sport reported that while PSG have been heavily pursuing Yoro for weeks, Lille have indeed demanded €90 million should the club wish to secure a January move.

Unwilling to pay such a hefty amount for the player, it seems that PSG are willing to wait until the summer transfer window to revive their pursuit of the player.

Should no more surprises occur, it looks likely that United will get another opportunity to strike this summer.

Keeping 10 clean sheets in 18 Ligue 1 matches and winning 69% of his aerial duels, Yoro is no doubt a young talent that United will want to keep an eye on as they look to build toward the future.