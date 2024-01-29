Rangers legend Ally McCoist claims that Manchester United must sell Marcus Rashford

Scotland and Rangers legend Ally McCoist has lashed out at Marcus Rashford following his recent nightclub controversy, claiming that the time has come for Manchester United to part ways with the player.

Rashford missed Man United’s 4-2 victory in the FA Cup over Newport County, The Peoples Person confirmed, with the club releasing a statement that read: “Marcus Rashford not well enough to be in the squad for Newport following illness.”

Now, however, it appears as if there is more to the story than a case of the common cold.

Supposedly too ill to attend training on Friday morning, Rashford was spotted at a nightclub in Belfast just hours before.

Rashford out in thompsons last night in Belfast clearly not helping himself with regards to performance pic.twitter.com/1THyoqT3YL — Ryan👹 (@RE1878) January 26, 2024

Since news broke out of the Rashford’s Thursday night escapades, several figures in the world of football have voiced their criticism of the 26 year old’s behaviour.

During a TalkSport podcast (broadcast on 29/1; 6:29), McCoist went so far as to say that the time has come for United to part ways with Rashford.

“I watched him at Wigan, I thought his body language was shocking. It really, really was,” McCoist explained, referring to United’s 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.

“He needs a fresh challenge and Manchester United need to move on I think looking at it now.”

While his words may seem harsh, McCoist is not the only one to express disappointment in Rashford’s recent behaviour.

Yesterday, Angelina Kelly made her feelings about Rashford known on TalkSport, declaring, “If he’s ill because he was partying, it is totally unacceptable. He needs to be dropped.”

Referring to Erik ten Hag’s handling of the Jadon Sancho debacle, Kelly added that Rashford should also be facing serious punishment, particularly since this isn’t the first time that the winger has got in trouble off the pitch.

While not all the facts about Rashford’s absence have been made public, it certainly seems as if the player is guilty of some misconduct given reports that he is set to face a £650k fine due to missing training the morning after his partying.

Whatever the truth of the matter may be, controversy is the last thing that United need at present, particularly given the already drama-ridden season the club has faced.