Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 4-3 Liverpool u18s



Manchester United u18s took on rivals Liverpool at Carrington on Tuesday night.

United threatened early from a corner but it was Liverpool who was open the scoring in just the 10th minute. Irish youth international Trent Kone-Doherty skipped past James Nolan with a give and go and was too fast for anyone to keep up with before he curled it past Elyh Harrison into the far corner.

United looked a little shocked after falling behind but found their feet again quickly and began to control the match from the 15th minute onwards.

Ethan Wheatley drew the match level at 1-1 in the 21st minute with a fantastic volley following Ethan Williams’ blocked shot.

Wheatley had a chance to double his tally shortly after but his headed effort was palmed wide of the post. Seconds later he did strike the net again but flag was up quick to rule it offside.

Captain Finley McAllister carved open a huge chance for Wheatley after the half hour mark but the striker’s effort was straight down the middle and the opportunity was squandered.

Despite United’s control they couldn’t find the go ahead goal and it was ultimately Liverpool that scored just before the break to restore their lead through a well taken long range effort by Kieran Morrison, a former United academy player who made the switch to Liverpool at 14.

Adam Lawrence’s half-time team talk had the United boys fired up for the second half though and they levelled it back up within five minutes of the restart. A fast break was finished off with a lovely turn by Jayce Fitzgerald to open the space and finish inside the box.

Classy finish on the turn from Jayce Fitzgerald

During the lead up to Fitzgerald’s goal a blatant punch to the face of Wheatley by Luca Furnell-Gill was missed by the ref which left United staff screaming on the touchline. The battle between the two continued on later in the match when Wheatley was again struck in the face by an elbow this time. Brought up by the assistant ref who spotted the elbow, somehow Furnell-Gill escaped even a booking.

The nastiness from the visitors didn’t shake United’s youngsters though and they continued to show their quality, taking the lead in the 59th minute. Wheatley’s initial effort was saved but Ashton Missin followed up with a ball across the box for Williams to finish on his right.

United’s dominance throughout the second half paid off and James Scanlon scored the ultimate game winner from a deadly counter attack.

Liverpool added a late consolation from their skipper Michael Laffey but it was too little too late as United ran out victors again, making it 14 wins out of 14 in the league to extend their lead to a whopping 17 points.

A thoroughly deserved win, United’s midfield of McAllister and Fitzgerald were key to the dominance displayed throughout.

United: Harrison, Nolan, Jackson, Kingdon, Amass, McAllister, Fitzgerald (Devaney 73), Missin (Scanlon 61), J. Fletcher, Williams, Wheatley (Biancheri 80)

Unused subs: Myles, Munro

