Alan Smith identifies core issue with Manchester United’s performances this season

Former Manchester United player Alan Smith has given his take on what he believes has been a major flaw in the club’s performances this season.

In particular, Smith took issue with United’s performance during their 4-2 victory over Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

While United entered the contest as clear favourites, being a full three leagues above their opponents on the night, they made life harder for themselves than it needed to be due to complacency at the back.

United raced into a 2-0 lead within 13 minutes of play thanks to an aggressive attacking performance.

They soon took their foot off the pedal, looking complacent with their two-goal cushion.

This proved to be a mistake, as the home team put in a courageous display to level the scoreline, with the likes of Raphael Varane struggling to keep up with the pace of play.

Although United’s attack ultimately pulled through with two more goals deep into the second half, it was clear that United had underestimated Newport, who put up a solid fight.

Following what was a rollercoaster of an FA Cup match, Smith decided to air his main concerns with United’s performance on the night as well as throughout the season to date.

“They started brightly and then it seems to be a little bit of a trend unfortunately over longer than just this season, where they seem to go back into easy mode where it looks as though the job is done, and then a goal out of nowhere with the deflection, and it becomes a difficult tie based on Newport have nothing to lose,” Smith explained to BritishGambler.co.uk.

Smith’s observation brings several past performances to mind, including United’s 3-4 Champions League defeat to FC Copenhagen.

While Marcus Rashford’s red card certainly played a role in United’s loss, giving up a 2-0 lead feels unacceptable, especially against weaker opposition on paper.

It was a similar horror show against Galatasaray, with United yet again allowing a two-goal cushion to slip by with the game finishing 3-3.

Given that there are even more examples of this trend this season, it’s clear that Smith’s comments hold credibility.

An attitude adjustment is clearly required if United hope to turn their fortunes around during the business end of the season.