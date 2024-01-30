Alan Smith questions Marcus Rashford’s mentality amid nightclub controversy

Former Manchester United striker Alan Smith made his feelings about Marcus Rashford known following the ongoing nightclub controversy.

After missing team training on Friday morning, Rashford was omitted from the Man United squad that defeated Newport County 4-2 in the FA Cup this weekend.

But while the initial reason for his absence was listed as illness, speculation soon arose regarding the true reason for the 26 year old’s absence after he was spotted at a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday night.

Rashford out in thompsons last night in Belfast clearly not helping himself with regards to performance pic.twitter.com/1THyoqT3YL — Ryan👹 (@RE1878) January 26, 2024

This morning, however, details emerged of the extent of Rashford’s partying, with the winger believed to have gone on “a 12-hour tequila bender before passing out at 3 am, then called in sick hours later.”

With senior members of the United squad allegedly frustrated by Rashford’s antics, former United player Smith has given his own perspective on the 26 year old’s predicament.

Smith reflected on Rashford’s strong showing last season, expressing frustration at the England international’s failure to continue his fine form.

“It’s disappointing if anything comes out that’s not football related. He’s one of the most talented players in the country and he was so good last year. For me, he should have built on that,” Smith told Britishgambler.co.uk.

“He scored 25 goals last season, he should be scoring 30 goals this season, 35 goals next season. That’s how it should be, and how he should approach it. To score 25 goals and then go back to slacking off if that’s what he’s done and not turned up for training – not just Marcus Rashford, but any young player.

“The mentality should be ‘how do I keep improving every year?’ and I didn’t experience anything like that when I was at Man United, because players would win trophies and would want to win another one the year after, and that is just the history of the club. It should be built into you as a person and part of your character.”

While Rashford is believed to be available for selection for United’s upcoming Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, this controversy is the last thing that Erik ten Hag needs as he tries to turn his team’s fortunes around this season.

Hopefully, if selected, Rashford will repay his manager’s patience with a decent performance against Wolves, perhaps emulating some of what Smith had hoped for the player.