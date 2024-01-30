Alan Smith warns Manchester United to not rush into signing Michael Olise



An unpolished winger with high potential walks into a chaotic environment at Manchester United and fails to perform.

He then has to go back to his former club Crystal Palace where he spends his peak in a huge “what if scenario”.

This is the tale of Wilfried Zaha at Old Trafford but former United striker Alan Smith sees potential similarities in another transfer target.

Smith, speaking to BritishGambler.co.uk, said that United shouldn’t rush into signing Michael Olise.

Olise has been a lone bright spark for Palace this season as they have been in free fall and it looks like a matter of “when” and not “if” he leaves Selhurst Park in the summer.

As a lifelong United fan and a tactical fit that is easy to envision, Olise has unsurprisingly shot to the top of United’s targets but Smith urges caution.

Smith said that with all the changes happening at Old Trafford, rushing into buying players and “throwing money” at it is the last thing United should do.

“We can’t just keep throwing money at it and see if it works, and that has never been the Man United way,” Smith said.

He said that playing for Crystal Palace and playing for United are two very different challenges, looking back at the failed transfer of Wilfried Zaha more than a decade ago.

Urging the club to do due diligence on more than just their output on the pitch but on their personality, and ability to cope with the pressure and expectations is sound advice.

It was recently seen with Jadon Sancho, who has looked reborn in Dortmund colours, enjoying less scrutiny off the pitch and more space on it.

While it would be unfair to pass judgement on Olise before he is even signed, United should take these five months before the start of the summer window to get their structure right, perform due diligence on targets, and aim for a long-term vision before signing anyone.

That is what separates a scattergun recruitment policy from a streamlined strategy at the heart of every successful club.

