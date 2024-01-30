Amad Diallo “directly requests” Manchester United to allow return to Sunderland



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has reportedly requested the club to allow him to complete a return to Sunderland before the winter transfer window closes.

Amad of course had a very successful loan spell with Sunderland last term. The player managed an impressive 14 goals and three assists in 39 Championship appearances at the Stadium of Light.

Unsurprisingly, he forged a special connection with the Sunderland fans who took to him like a duck to water.

Sporting director of the Black Cats Kristjaan Speakman recently opened up on the possibility of temporarily signing Amad before admitting that “his head would be on a stake” if he didn’t at least explore the possibility of bringing the Ivorian back.

However, Speakman pointed out that financial restrictions are limiting his side’s ability to swoop in for the United winger.

During the weekend, as the Red Devils eased past League Two opposition Newport County at Rodney Parade, Amad was snubbed by Erik ten Hag who instead opted to start Antony on the wing.

Ten Hag didn’t even bring on the 21-year-old as a substitute, with Omari Forson even getting a taste of action.

Amad took to X (formerly Twitter) and liked a post that hit out at the manager’s decision to overlook him. The post also encouraged Amad to ditch United in favour of another switch to Sunderland.

According to Sunderland Nation, the player has asked for a transfer back to the Championship club as he seeks significant first-team minutes – something United don’t seem too willing to afford him.

“Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has directly asked the Red Devils to allow him to join Sunderland on loan, Sunderland Nation understands.”

“He has now directly requested to be allowed to return to Sunderland on loan for the second half of the season.”

“There are still obstacles to overcome, though, specifically financial ones. Unlike last season, Man Utd want most of Amad’s wages covered in the loan deal. Sunderland will attempt to talk them down on that, although they are happy to take on some cost.”

It’s believed that there is now a “growing hope” that Amad can return to Sunderland for another stint.

