Amir Ibragimov makes u21s debut just hours after u18s appearance



Manchester United’s Amir Ibragimov made his u21s debut this weekend on the same day as he made his u18s return.

The 15 year old was amongst the substitutes for the u21s at Old Trafford on Saturday, which came as a huge surprise as he had featured for the u18s at Carrington less than two hours earlier.

The u21s 4-2 win was highlighted by a four goal masterclass by Sam Mather, who stole the headlines from Ibragimov’s achievement.

After a lengthy injury lay off, Ibragimov only returned to action in December initially finding his feet again in the u16s.

The weekend marked his return to u18s football, having made his debut at just 14, where he got 29 minutes of football under his belt and almost notched an assist setting up triallist Mason Cotcher.

At just 15, Ibragimov doesn’t have a set position but has featured across the attack centrally and on the wing.

Despite his young age, the England youth international has been making waves in youth football for some time now and even trained with United’s first team last season.

Remarkably though, Ibragimov wasn’t the only player to feature in both games, with Finley McAllister joining him off the bench in both fixtures.

In academy football, playing in two matches in a day is rare but not unheard of in younger age groups.

15 year old Albert Mills was named among the substitutes alongside Ibragimov for the u18s at the weekend while simultaneously playing for the u16s on the adjacent pitch, but ultimately did not get subbed in for the u18s.

The feat achieved by Ibragimov and McAllister to play for the u18s and u21s in the same day is all the more rare though due to scheduling differences.

But Saturday offered an opportune time for the two youngsters to jet from Carrington in the morning to Old Trafford in the afternoon to make their second appearances of the day, in which will surely be a memory to never forget.