Antony vows to shut out the noise and prove his critics wrong



Manchester United had a far from comfortable outing against Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday, barely scraping through with a 4-2 win in the end.

After taking a two-goal lead, the visitors took their foot off the gas and allowed the League Two side to grow into the game.

They scored either side of half-time to equalise but ultimately the Red Devils rescued the situation with strikes of Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

The fourth round tie saw the Brazilian notch his first goal and assist of the season with his pass being converted by Bruno Fernandes for United’s opener.

Antony registers goal and assist

The former Ajax forward has been heavily criticised this campaign with the Newport fans even joining in.

It was far from a perfect performance with his selfish streak robbing the Dane of quite a few chances.

But it is a platform to build upon, nonetheless. Erik ten Hag will be desperate to see more from his expensive recruit now that Marcus Rashford’s immediate future looks uncertain.

The 23-year-old, who has been linked with an exit to Saudi Arabia, has not been helped by events outside the football field.

But he has vowed to keep his head down and keep improving as the club heads into a crucial second-half of the season.

“I know it hasn’t been an easy season. We didn’t get the results we wanted as a team, but we never stopped working and focusing on what needed to be done to improve,” the right winger was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“I fought hard to reach the levels of playing for this club. I know I can build on yesterday’s performance and continue to show my qualities.

Promise to work harder

“I pushed myself day after day for better performances. I will continue to completely close myself off to improve and play the football that Manchester United hired me to do.

“The whole club, every fan, deserves the best from each one of us,” he added. “United is one of the main clubs in the world, where everyone wants to be, and it’s where I want to build my story.”

With Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo increasingly looking like they will head out on loan and the club being embroiled in a contract standoff with Omari Forson, the manager has very few options.

Antony needs to prove he can contribute more significantly in the games to come if he is to remain in Manchester beyond the current season.