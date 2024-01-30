Bayern Munich win the transfer battle for rising teen sensation Jonah Kusi-Asare



Manchester United barely scraped through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating League Two side Newport County 4-2 on Sunday.

Poor decision-making from the attacking players and selfish streak shown by wingers Antony and Alejandro Garnacho meant United made the job tougher than it ought to have been.

Scoring goals have been a problem with the Red Devils scoring more than only three teams in the Premier League thus far.

Rasmus Hojlund has been starved off service and the Dane needs more support. With Marcus Rashford’s immediate future in doubt and Anthony Martial out for three months, Erik ten Hag could certainly do with more options.

Bayern win race for Jonah Kusi-Asare

United had been recently linked with a move for rising Swedish talent Jonah Kusi-Asare of AIK Solna.

However, as reported by HITC Football, the 16-year-old, who has been compared to Swedish legend legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has decided to move to Bayern Munich instead.

“Bayern Munich have now agreed a deal to sign Manchester United and Chelsea target Jonah Kusi-Asare from AIK Solna, HITC Football understands.

“The German giants have pushed ahead of the Red Devils and the Blues to agree a £5m fee with the Swedish outfit.”

The young forward who stands at a mammoth 6ft 5in, is viewed by many as a “remarkable talent within European football”.

Interested parties included the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Atletico Madrid and the Bavarian giants acted swiftly to win the race.

Remarkable young talent

Kusi-Asare became the youngest-ever AIK debutant, when he made his bow for the senior team at the age of 16 years, 1 month and 24 days during the Allsvenskan game against Varbergs back in August.

He has since gone on to play three more times for the senior team and not only that, but the forward also scored a hat-trick on his Sweden U17s debut in a 3-2 win over the Moldova U17 national team.

United may have missed out on a gem this time but they should take notes from the Bundesliga giants about acting fast when the situation demands.

INEOS will want to put the days of dilly-dallying over transfer targets till the last moment, a staple under the Glazers, behind them when they take charge of sporting affairs.