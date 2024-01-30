Donny van de Beek’s Eintracht Frankfurt loan goes from bad to worse after latest warning



Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek has been warned that his place in the Eintracht Frankfurt team is “already threatened” as he struggles to make an impact in Germany.

Van de Beek completed a loan move from United to Frankfurt for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign in search of first-team minutes.

He has played in three games so far for Frankfurt but has not yet made a difference or appeared like he can offer something.

During the side’s most recent clash against Mainz, Van de Beek was taken off at half-time following an uninspiring performance.

Tag 24 (via SportWitness) have now warned the midfielder that he has a battle on his hands to continue being included in Frankfurt’s starting XI.

It’s understood that unless the Netherlands international starts coming up with the goods, he may find himself relegated to the bench very soon.

Van de Beek left Old Trafford due to constantly being named on the bench and if that turned out to be the case at Deutsche Bank Park, it would be very unfortunate.

Tag 24 points out that there is ‘still a little sand in the gears’ and the former Ajax man hasn’t really ‘taken off’ yet.

Van de Beek in particular has been described as looking ‘like a foreign body’ in the middle of the park – a reference to just how little he takes part in proceedings.

The player was then cautioned that he urgently needs to ‘reach his upper-performance limit’ in a ‘timely manner’ before falls further down the pecking order.

Up next for Frankfurt is a trip to take on Koln on Saturday.

All eyes will be on Van de Beek to see how he fares in that game.

