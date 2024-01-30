Everton eye Jake O’Brien as potential Jarrad Branthwaite replacement amid Manchester United interest



Everton are reportedly setting their sights on Lyon’s promising defender, Jake O’Brien, as they gear up for the potential departure of Jarrad Branthwaite, who has emerged as a primary target for Manchester United.

Branthwaite’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with United planning a defensive overhaul and identifying him as a top prospect to reinforce their backline.

The Toffees, facing the possibility of losing Branthwaite, are considering O’Brien as a valuable addition.

Despite Everton’s interest, Lyon are adamant about retaining O’Brien, especially given their current relegation battle in Ligue 1.

The young defender has made significant contributions to Lyon since his move from Crystal Palace, including clinching the Player of the Month award in December.

United’s pursuit of Branthwaite is part of a broader strategy to solidify their defence.

The club has been keeping a close eye on Branthwaite’s progress, notably during his loan at PSV, and has been in discussions about his potential transfer.

However, Everton’s situation, including their Premier League status and financial stability, will play a crucial role in any forthcoming negotiations.

United’s interest in Branthwaite is driven by the need to establish a robust defence, particularly with uncertainties surrounding the futures of key defenders like Raphael Varane.

The 21-year-old Branthwaite has showcased his talent and consistency, making him a highly sought-after player not just for United but also for other top clubs.