Fabrizio Romano gives “Here we Go” to Facundo Pellistri’s move to Granada

written by Vatsal Gupta
Fabrizio Romano has given his famed “Here We Go” to mark another departure from Manchester United.

Facundo Pellistri is set to move to Granada till the end of the season on loan from Old Trafford.

The player had one step out of the door and at Granada but just the green light from Erik ten Hag was pending.

That seemed to have come in the last hours or so and now the player is travelling to Spain to secure the move.

There is believed to be no buy option included in the deal.

Pellistri has played just three minutes of competitive football since Christmas and with Amad coming back into the fold, his minutes would get squeezed even further.

Therefore, a loan move to familiar surroundings seemed like the best option for all sides.

The Uruguayan has previously spent time at Alaves but that ended on a mixed note as the player played regularly but struggled to separate himself from the pack.

For Granada, it’s one United loanee in and another out.

Alvaro Fernandez had his move cut short at the La Liga club after Benfica came in for him with the potential of a permanent deal.

In many ways, this could be seen as United making up for that unexpected recall and weakening Granada’s side.

For Pellistri, the challenge will be huge at Granada.

The club is 19th in the league, having won just two of their twenty two games and scoring just 22 goals in those games.

He can be expected to start the majority of games but will need to make a difference from day one to be considered a success.

