Facundo Pellistri travelling to Granada today ahead of six-month loan deal



Facundo Pellistri is on his way to Spain to complete his loan move from Manchester United to Granada, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Speaking on the outlet’s Whatsapp group, Ornstein said “”Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is expected to travel to Spain today ahead of completing a proposed move to Granada on loan until the end of the season.”

It was reported yesterday that a breakthrough in negotiations had been reached with the Andalusian side which just needed to be given the go-ahead by manager Erik ten Hag.

It would appear that greenlight has now been given by the United boss.

Barring any last-minute hitches, Pellistri should be confirmed as a Granada player today, at least for the rest of the season.

One big question that neither Ornstein nor Romano have been able to answer yet is whether the deal includes an option to buy.

It was reported last week that Granada had been seeking to include such a clause and that there was “no denial” that it was going to be included.

Granada are believed to think very highly of the Uruguayan.

With United looking to trim their squad and start rebuilding, it seems unlikely they would object to selling a player who has been unable to break through to the first team despite every opportunity this season.

Pellistri went into the season as probably the fifth choice right winger, behind Antony, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo.

However, at one stage in the season none of those players were available for various reasons, yet the 22 year old still only managed two starts and has amassed a total of only 366 minutes on the pitch for the Red Devils in the current campaign.

Clearly unfancied by Ten Hag, a fresh start is surely the best thing now for the young star.

It will not be the first time he has been loaned to a Spanish side, having had two spells at Alaves in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Pellistri played 35 times for Alaves but registered no goals or assists in that time. He will be hoping to make a bigger impact at Granada.