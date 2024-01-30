Granada will try to sign Facundo Pellistri on a permanent basis in the summer



Manchester United’s January business has primarily consisted of outgoings when incomings were what manager Erik ten Hag was desperate for.

Most departures have been temporary with a few deals having the option of being made permanent in the summer as in the case of Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez.

With Deadline Day just around the corner, one more departure has been confirmed in the form of Facundo Pellistri joining Spanish side Granada on loan.

The temporary move is said to include no option to make it permanent but HITC Football have revealed that the La Liga team did try to include on during their talks with the Red Devils.

Pellistri has never been trusted fully by EtH

The Uruguayan has only seen 54 minutes of action since November with Erik ten Hag opting against using the right winger despite the poor form of Antony and the absence of Jadon Sancho.

The Dutchman did not start the 22-year-old in FA Cup games against lower-league opposition, choosing to bring on Omari Forson instead during Sunday’s tie against Newport County.

United could be waiting to see if the Uruguay international catches fire during his La Liga spell before arriving at a decision but all roads point towards a summer exit.

A successful loan spell will allow the 20-time English league champions to command a larger fee and make profit on a sale for a change.

“Sources have told HITC Football that Manchester United are actually ready to sell the South American when his loan spell at Granada ends this summer, after initial discussions with the Spanish side took place earlier this month.

“Pellistri’s future will be assessed internally at Old Trafford once the 2023/24 campaign is over, and a lot could change depending on how well the Uruguayan performs in La Liga.”

The Daily Mail have corroborated this fact and have added that Granada intend to go after the former Penarol starlet in the summer.

“Granada will try to sign Facundo Pellistri in a permanent transfer this summer if his loan to the Spanish club finally goes through.”

Granada eyeing permanent deal

Ten Hag prefers a left-footed winger on the right and with Amad Diallo back from injury, he is likely to get more minutes.

“Ten Hag feels Forson may have a brighter future” than Pellistri and hence this could mean the end of the road for Pellistri.

He has shined on the international stage but never came close to showing United fans what he is capable of while at the club.

Lack of opportunities will always be cited but two permanent managers have overlooked him and there might be a reason behind that.