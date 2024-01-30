Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez makes emotional return to previous club Chivas

Manchester United cult hero Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has returned to his former club Club Deportivo Guadalajara, popularly known as Chivas.

Today, Sky Sports posted a video on X showing an emotional Chicharito greet fans as he was unveiled as a Chivas player.

An emotional Javier Hernández returns to Chivas after 14 years! ❤️pic.twitter.com/U6ug53ZntV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 30, 2024

As reported on Man United’s official website, the Mexican striker was greeted by 40,000 fans awaiting his arrival in the Akron Stadium on Saturday night.

“I’ve had a lump in my throat all day, because returning home the way I have returned and with all their love and affection… I have no words to thank them and speaking of those three personalities [his father and grandfather], three soccer fathers who contributed on and off the field and helped the name of Chivas to reach the top of the world,” Chicharito said to the crowd, with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person reported that Hernandez was in the process of securing a move back to the Liga MX club.

He revealed that his agent had traveled to Guadalajara in the second week of January to enter negotiations with the club.

Chicharito’s move to Chivas comes after he left MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy as a free agent at the start of the year.

The final year of his tenure at the American club proved to be a challenging one, disrupted by an ACL injury in June that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Overall, however, Chicharito emerged as one of LA Galaxy’s key players, winning the LA Galaxy Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022 after finishing as the club’s top scorer in both seasons.

Back in 2010, Hernandez left Chivas for €7.5 million to join United.

During his four-year tenure at Old Trafford, Hernandez bagged 59 goals and 20 assists in 157 appearances. (Transfermarkt)

More importantly, Chicharito played a role in helping United win two Premier League titles, including the club’s most recent victory in 2013.