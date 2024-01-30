Juventus set €70m price for Manchester United target Bremer



Manchester United’s pursuit of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has taken a serious turn with the Italian club setting a hefty price tag of €70 million to initiate negotiations.

The Brazilian centre-back, who arrived in Turin to fill the void left by Matthijs de Ligt, has rapidly become a cornerstone of the Juventus defence, sparking interest from the Premier League, notably Man United.

Bremer’s transition to Juventus for an approximate €50 million, inclusive of bonuses and additional fees, has proven to be a shrewd investment.

A mere one and a half years later, the club’s satisfaction is evident, with no regrets at Continassa, Juventus’ training ground.

Despite the defender’s success, the Turin club is open to discussing a future transfer, albeit only under mutual agreement and for a substantial offer.

As the backbone of Juventus’ defensive lineup, Bremer’s significance to the team cannot be overstated.

He is seen as pivotal for their strategy, not just for the ongoing season but also for the future.

Nonetheless, Juventus acknowledges the towering ambitions of the Brazilian, who might consider offers from top-tier leagues, particularly the Premier League.

United have been explicitly informed of Juventus’ valuation of Bremer. According to calciomercato The figure of €70 million is set as the base for any potential negotiations.

United, showing genuine interest, has reportedly initiated preliminary discussions to gauge the feasibility of a transfer, seeking to understand both Juventus’ stance and the player’s openness to a move to Old Trafford.

While the possibility of a transfer is not immediately imminent, Juventus’ strategic approach to contract extensions and financial planning underscores their readiness to entertain offers that match their valuation.

As the transfer saga unfolds, the ball is in United’s court to meet Juventus’ hefty demand for their defensive stalwart.