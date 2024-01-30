Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana considering quitting international football

Manchester United’s Andre Onana has returned to the club after an unsuccessful Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

The United man played just one game in the tournament after losing his place in the starting XI on the back of a 1-3 defeat to Senegal in the group phase.

Cameroon exited the competition at the hands of Nigeria in the first knockout round, with Onana warming the bench for the Indomitable Lions.

The Daily Mail has reported that he is now considering quitting international football altogether after the dismal campaign.

Onana missed Cameroon’s opening group game after issues with his flight caused him to arrive late, having left Manchester straight after United’s Premier League draw against Tottenham.

The stopper was trusted to start the crunch game with Senegal but an unconvincing display was enough for Rigobert Song to decide he would play second fiddle to Nimes Fabrice Ondoa for the remainder of their time in the competition.

It isn’t the first time Onana has encountered issues with his national side having left the World Cup in Qatar early after a fall out with Song.

The 27-year-old announced he no longer wished to be considered for selection after the Qatar debacle but made a u-turn ahead of the AFCON.

No official announcement has been made by the player but hanging up his gloves for his country would certainly benefit United.

Onana is now back in Manchester and expected to regain his place in the first team for the trip to Wolves on Thursday night.

Altay Bayindir covered capably for the FA Cup win at Newport but will be back on the bench with the former Inter man set to reclaim the No 1 spot moving forward.

United will be desperate to return to league action with a win and kick start the second half of a campaign that has been underwhelming to say the least.