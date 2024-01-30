Man United offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike before transfer deadline day



Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike as the January transfer window nears its end.

Erik ten Hag is understood to be keen to bolster his attack but United’s financial shape has limited him from dipping into the market for reinforcements.

So far, the Red Devils have primarily concerned themselves with outgoings, with several first-team players and academy stars leaving in search of more minutes.

At the moment, Rasmus Hojlund is the only natural striker on United’s books that is fit.

Anthony Martial is currently recovering from an injury that required him to be subjected to an operation.

Some of the players United have been linked with include Serhou Guirassy, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi and Karim Benzema, just to mention a few names.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Red Devils have been presented with the opportunity to add Ekitike to their ranks before the winter window closes.

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) January 30, 2024

Previously, Fabrizio Romano provided a crucial update on the PSG forward and indicated that the Ligue 1 giants are indeed keen on parting ways with him.

Romano said, “Paris Saint-Germain are actively working to loan out Hugo Ekitike in the final 48h of the transfer window.”

“Contacts taking place today to find the best solution.”

🔴🔵↪️ Paris Saint-Germain are actively working to loan out Hugo Ekitike in the final 48h of the transfer window. Contacts taking place today to find the best solution. pic.twitter.com/ah9hyPzN6K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

It seems that Ekitike is not in Luis Enrique’s long-term plans at The Parc des Princes considering the 21-year-old has played just once this term.

Taking into account United’s woes in front of goal, Ekitike – especially if attained on loan – would be a shrewd acquisition considering he would help prop up the numbers up front and possibly share some of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of Hojlund.

However, United are unlikely to make any major moves in terms of incomings before the end of the month. The 20-time English champions seem to have their eye on the summer window.

