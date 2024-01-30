Man United’s seasoned stars feel Kobbie Mainoo deserves to start every game



Manchester United barely managed to sneak past Newport County 4-2 in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday.

The game perfectly encapsulated what has gone wrong with Erik ten Hag’s side this season: conceding soft goals, wingers refusing to pass to the striker and bad decisions up front.

United crashed out of Europe and the Carabao Cup and are in real danger of failing to qualify for even the Conference League at this stage.

The only silver lining this season has been the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo who has started his senior United career in some style.

Mainoo’s emergence

A fabulous debut under challenging circumstances at Goodison Park has been followed up by displays where he has gone from strength to strength.

Pundits, club legends and the manager have all waxed lyrically about the United academy graduate with even the England manager keeping an eye on his development.

His potential is off the charts and The Daily Mail have now reported that his teammates have been impressed with what they have seen from the 18-year-old this season.

Despite his tender age, Mainoo seems to play like a seasoned veteran, who always seems to have extra time on the ball and someone who invariably makes the right decision.

The England U19 international has made 11 appearances across all competitions this season and opened his goals account against the League Two side at the weekend.

“Kobbie Mainoo’s goal at Newport may have been his first for the senior side, but his teammates have already made up their minds that the teenage midfielder has a massive future in the game.

Experienced pros blown away by Mainoo

“Mainoo has kicked on to such an extent this season that the United players think he should be one of the first names on the team sheet.

“The 18-year-old’s technique and cool temperament have shone in training, with many senior players talking about the fact he has adapted to the first-team environment in a way many young players do not.”

The Stockport-born midfielder has started the last seven games in a row and the manager will be hoping he can partner Casemiro and help the club climb back up the Premier League table in the months to come.

It was Ten Hag’s initial plan to play the academy graduate alongside the Brazilian at the start of the season but Mainoo ended up suffering an injury during pre-season which ruled him out for the first few months.