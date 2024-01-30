Man United’s Sofyan Amrabat sent off during Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations clash vs. South Africa



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was sent off in bizarre circumstances during Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations clash against South Africa.

Throughout the tournament so far, Amrabat has usually been deployed as Morocco’s deepest-lying midfielder.

In previous matches played against the likes of Tanzania, DR Congo and Zambia, the United star impressed and showed his quality in the middle of the park.

However, his fortunes on the pitch took a turn for the worst during Morocco’s crucial round of 16 tie vs. South Africa.

The Atlas Lions were knocked out of AFCON following a devastating 2-0 loss at the hands of Bafana Bafana.

Evidence Makgopa shed first blood for South Africa just three minutes before the hour mark, to give his side the lead against one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Morocco struggled to get back into the game – with Hakimi even missing a penalty – but were dealt a final blow when Hugo Broos’ men grabbed a second in the 95th minute to secure the victory and advance to the next round of the competition.

There was another significant moment in the match – Amrabat’s red card, which also came about in added time.

The Fiorentina loanee committed a “professional foul” to deny South Africa what seemed like a clear goalscoring opportunity, with the attacker through on goal.

Amrabat appeared to cynically bring down his man just before he broke into Yassine Bounou’s box.

The referee dished out a second yellow card for Amrabat to give him his marching orders.

Bizarrely, Amrabat was instructed to come back onto the pitch for a VAR review of the incident. After the referee watched it again, he elevated the midfielder’s punishment from a second yellow card to a direct red card instead.

Like Andre Onana who preceded him after Cameroon’s recent elimination, Amrabat will also be returning to Manchester soon to make himself available to Erik ten Hag for selection in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

