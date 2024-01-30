Manchester United targets Martin Zubimendi and Take Kubo will stay in La Liga this January

Manchester United will not be bringing in either of Martin Zubimendi or Take Kubo in this January window.

This is according to Catalan outlet, Mundo Deportivo, who assert that “nothing is 100% guaranteed, but it can be said that, barring an unexpected and radical turn of events in these three days, the Real squad is going to stay as it is now, with all its stars, so at least until the end of the season”.

Real Sociedad have enjoyed a wonderful season to date as they sit sixth in La Liga, are currently in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and have a last sixteen tie versus Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League to look forward to.

Two of the main components of said success is the role of both Martin Zubimendi and Take Kubo.

This has caught the attention of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and numerous managers across Europe as the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the pair back in October.

Zubimendi has also attracted interest from the Premier League in the form of Arsenal and Kubo has been frequently linked to his former side, Real Madrid.

United have been said to have a “high interest” in Zubimendi and have also been reported to view Kubo as the perfect replacement for Antony, and are willing to pay the Japanese player seven times his current wages to secure a deal.

However, neither player seems to be leaving the Txuri-urdin anytime soon.

The paper reports, “anyone who put their hand in the fire by assuring something that was going to happen in the last few days of the market has systematically been burned”.

“The Realists with the most ‘girlfriends’ are Martín Zubimendi and Take Kubo and neither of them will move, at least until next summer, when Real will surely have to work hard to retain them”.

Zubimendi has previously stated that he wants to stay and “continue making history” and “Take Kubo is another bargain for the 60 million of his clause. In recent times, Juventus of Turin, Liverpool and Manchester United of the Premier League and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Al Nassr have shown interest in taking him … but the Japanese wants to stay, both now and in the summer”.

Clearly, whoever wants to sign either play will have a fight on their hands not just to defeat rivals for their signatures but also break the player’s away from their commitments to the San Sebastian club.