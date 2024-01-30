Manchester United TV next on the list of planned revamps at the club



INEOS have come in like a tornado at Manchester United and without even getting their deal ratified, have already driven multiple changes at Old Trafford.

A new CEO has been decided, a Sporting Director is coming, money has been set aside for work on the stadium, and a recruitment revamp will happen too.

It looks like their revolution will not just be limited to sporting matters.

It recently came to light that Glazers are welcoming their input beyond the sporting remit and another area of revamp has emerged.

The Daily Mail reports that MUTV, the club’s in-house media department, is set to “move operations within Old Trafford to a new space”.

The new space is already gathering a lot of attention, with the report likening it to a “New York-style loft”.

The report states that the new office will be close to the ticketing office in its own separate space armed with comfy seating and a giant screen.

An open-plan look will be implemented to encourage more creative thinking, honest discussions, and a free-flowing decision-making process.

While it might not seem like a big change considering how many seismic ones are already underway, these are small things that add up to make a difference.

United’s in-house media department is arguably far behind other clubs that regularly create engaging content with out-of-the-box ideas.

The club has been unable to tap into its huge worldwide following and despite that, ranks near the top in interactions and engagements.

Instead, MUTV has been reduced to a club mouthpiece with run-of-the-mill quotes, commentary, and archival footage dominating the programming.

INEOS are bringing the club into the 21st century on and off the field and these are undoubtedly exciting times to be involved in the club.

