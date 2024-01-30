Marcus Rashford’s England future in doubt as Gareth Southgate seeks assurance about his focus



Marcus Rashford has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week and that continues to be the case.

Even though Manchester United have now released a statement that the matter is considered close, with the player being fined two weeks of wages, the problems continue.

In the latest one, the Daily Star report that his England future has been cast in doubt after his latest professional transgression.

Gareth Southgate will reportedly seek assurances about his head being in the right place before selecting him for future squads.

It comes at the worst possible time for Rashford, as England will announce their squad for two marquee fixtures against Brazil and Belgium next month.

After those games, the next squad announced will be for Euro 2024 and missing out on that tournament would be a hammer blow to the player’s confidence.

To Rashford’s credit, each unprofessional act of his has been quickly quashed by him apologising.

When he turned up late for training last year he was dropped to the bench but he took responsibility for his actions and scored the winner off the bench.

Then he was found partying just hours after United had been humiliated by City at home and that was swiftly taken care of as well.

However, apologies fail to hold the same weight if the mistake is repeated and Rashford could be skirting that line dangerously.

Furthermore, England’s attacking ranks are extremely rich, with the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, and more hitting top form at the exact time as Rashford’s struggles.

For a player who thrives on confidence and is extremely prone to bad phases when things aren’t going his way, the club needs to take care of how he goes about his business in this time to get him out of the rut.

