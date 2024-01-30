Michael Edwards: Manchester United sporting director target rejects return to Liverpool



Former Liverpool sporting director and reported Manchester United target Michael Edwards has turned down the chance to make a return to the Anfield outfit.

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on the ratification of his partial investment in United, the INEOS billionaire is keen to appoint a sporting director.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Ratcliffe wants someone to fill the role in the next few weeks.

The new United sporting director will work very closely with incoming CEO Omar Berrada, who was signed from Manchester City 10 days ago, in a major coup for INEOS.

One of the other names that has been linked to the Red Devils is Edwards, who enjoyed great success at Liverpool before leaving the Merseyside club in May 2022.

Ever since, Edwards has been the subject of numerous approaches from elite teams but he has resisted any proposals to make a comeback to football.

It was recently relayed that with Jurgen Klopp set to leave Anfield at the end of the season following his shock announcement, Liverpool were eager to tempt Edwards back to the club in a far broader capacity.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool did indeed contact Edwards and offered him the chance to return but he rebuffed their advances.

“Liverpool’s former sporting director Michael Edwards has turned down a return to Anfield. Mike Gordon, president of Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG), called Edwards to float the idea of him occupying a senior role with the club or inside FSG, which would allow him to oversee the restructure that is taking place.”

“But Edwards made clear in the conversation — which happened over the weekend, following bombshell news on Friday that manager Jurgen Klopp will depart at the end of this season — that he would not coming back to Liverpool.”

“Edwards took a year-long break post-Liverpool but returned to football in 2023 by launching Ludonautics, an advisory service, alongside the club’s ex-director of research Ian Graham. The firm offers its skills and experience to ownership groups and teams in a bid to engineer progress and success on and off the pitch.”

This latest development could provide United with some hope of landing Edwards but it’s likely that the 20-time English champions will also have to look elsewhere.

