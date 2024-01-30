Mikael Silvestre believes Michael Olise has the “potential” to play at Old Trafford



The former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes the club should be targeting Michael Olise this summer.

Silvestre describes the Crystal Palace winger as a player who has the “potential to play for United”, referencing the constant rate of improvement Olise has demonstrated in his young career, during an interview with bettingexpert.com.

“He’s been improving a lot since his days at Reading,” Silvestre contends. “He plays for the France U21s and I think he will progress into the national team as soon as he jumps to a Champions League club.”

The former defender believes this jump should happen at Old Trafford.

Silvestre believes Olise possesses “quality, speed and he’s a good all-round player who’s direct.” His willingness to “take on players” is particularly desirable.

Many of the current cohort of wingers at United are hesitant, or incapable, of taking on opposition fullbacks.

Antony and Jadon Sanco – both signed at great expense – lack the pace and physicality to go past defenders. Marcus Rashford possesses the skillset but is inconsistent in applying it. Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri are rarely ever given the opportunity by Erik ten Hag to demonstrate whether they can or not.

It’s only really Alejandro Garnacho who consistently attacks his fullback with any level of success. Silvestre reveals Olise would provide an instant remedy to this issue and should, therefore, be on United’s “target list” this summer.

Early reports suggest the club are considering an approach to Crystal Palace this summer, and may even offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a part exchange to sweeten the deal.

One player whom Silvestre believes the club should not be targeting, however, is Callum Wilson.

The Newcastle striker was recently linked to United – who Ten Hag thought to be desperate for reinforcements up front in January – as the Tyneside club is feeling the acute pressure of financial fair play. A figure of £18 million was suggested as sufficient to sign the centre-forward.

Silvestre contends that while Wilson would be “good as a backup”, he would not “improve” United’s attacking unit. The Frenchman also references the Newcastle striker’s injury record as a further reason to avoid him.

