Paris Saint-Germain planning summer swoop for Marcus Rashford



Under-fire Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be the subject of interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Ligue 1 champions were linked with a move for the Mancunian when he was struggling for form and there was a lack of clarity on his future with his contract at his boyhood club expiring.

The club rewarded the forward with a new five-year deal after the impressive form he showcased last season when he scored 30 times in all competitions.

This season, the 26-year-old has struggled to replicate that form and his off-field antics are starting to make more noise than what he has managed to do on the field.

Rashford’s off-field antics

The England international decided to go on a 12-hour tequila drinking spree while in Belfast, before then missing training on Friday morning, as he called in sick.

The manager was forced to speak out on the matter, claiming it was an internal issue but the Englishman was subsequently dropped for the FA Cup game against Newport.

Rashford, accompanied by his brother and agent Dwaine Maynard, attended a meeting at United’s Carrington training base on Monday and apologised with United issuing a statement and claimed the player has been forgiven and has rejoined training.

While this sorts out his immediate future, Rashford’s form has been far from satisfactory and PSG feel this is the right time to approach the United academy graduate again.

INEOS are open to offloading stars in the summer as they plan a revamp and the troublesome star could be axed if his off-field issues do not subside or his displays do not improve.

The Parisian outfit also could soon find themselves without Kylian Mbappe and the United star could be the perfect replacement as I News mention in their report.

“Paris Saint-Germain are considering rekindling their interest in Marcus Rashford this summer, testing the struggling striker’s commitment to Manchester United.

“United currently have no plans to sell the academy graduate while sources close to the player are adamant he is not looking elsewhere.

“The Ligue 1 champions failed in an attempt to lure the 26-year-old to the French capital last summer before Rashford signed a lucrative new deal, but while they not making a purchase “top of the agenda”, according to club sources, another insider based in the city insists PSG are tempted to return with a fresh offer at the end of the season.

PSG want Rashford

“PSG are longstanding admirers and may have a Kylian Mbappe-shaped hole to fill, with the French superstar tipped to head to Real Madrid in the coming months.”

Fans of the Mancunian will hope he can rekindle the kind of form he showed last season while keeping things quiet outside the football field.

His teammates and club legends are not happy but Rashford has the potential to shine in adverse circumstances, something he has shown since breaking into the first team.

But after repeated misdemeanours, surely, this will be his last chance to prove to the new minority owners and the manager that he deserves a place at the club going forward.