Reports from Italy: Manchester United aim to sign Jarrad Branthwaite before end of January window

Manchester United are looking to sign Jarrad Branthwaite before the end of the January transfer window according to Italian media.

The Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claims that “Manchester United are working to close the operation by the end of January”.

The publication claims that Everton have received many offers but United “are in the front row” for the 21 year old Englishman.

Described as one of “the jewels” of the Premier League, Ten Hag is said to be “pushing to bring him to Manchester United, while Everton managers are trying to keep him at Goodison Park”.

The Italian publication reports that “a forty million deal, including cash and bonuses” could be enough.

However, “Everton would like to postpone the sale of Branthwaite until June. The club has been penalised ten points due to a series of financial irregularities and is fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship”.

It has been relayed this morning by The Peoples Person that Everton are already preparing for life after Branthwaite and are targeting Lyon’s Jake O’Brien to replace him.

Furthermore, previous stories have corroborated United’s interest in the player and it was reported that the England under-international was the club’s “top target” to strengthen the defence.

However, the Red Devils face intense competition for the Carlisle born defender’s services as Arsenal, Real Madrid and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest in the player.

Unfortunately from the Mancunian side’s perspective, the price could be a lot heftier than that which Corriere dello Sport claims.

It has been reported that Everton could ask up to £100m for the starlet. Nonetheless, it has also been relayed here that the Toffees financial difficulties may force them to accept a much lower price and clubs like United will look to take advantage of this with players like the defender and long-term midfield target Amadou Onana on the club’s radar.

What is clear is that Branthwaite is one of the hottest prospects on the defensive market right now.

The 21 year old certainly matches INEOS’ desire to buy younger, hungrier, British or English-based players.