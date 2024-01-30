Rio Ferdinand states Marcus Rashford needs to “stay out of limelight” and embrace leadership role at club

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has stated that Marucs Rashford needs to stay out of the limelight and embrace his leadership role at the club.

Whilst speaking to the Vibe with Five podcast, the pundit warned the United striker that “right now, Marcus should be the guy that’s leading that team. You have to have the awareness. It’s not only your manager that knows things, it’s the whole world so you have to be more careful.”

The Rashford drama started with a seemingly inoffensive trip to Belfast to see his friend and former teammate, Ro-Shaun Williams, who has just signed for Larne in Northern Ireland.

However, it later emerged that the English international had been out clubbing on Thursday night, the night before training and as a consequence, missed the session due to “illness” the next day.

As a result, the forward missed United’s FA Cup tie against Newport and Erik ten Hag referred to the issue as an “internal matter” that was being dealt with. It later emerged that the player has been fined £650,000 and that he has had “showdown” talks with Ten Hag.

Rashford’s behaviour has led to a barrage of criticism with commentator Ally McCoist even going as far to suggest that Man United should sell last season’s top goal scorer.

Ferdinand however believes it is part of a wider problem, “the way the manager responded to the question makes me think he’s not happy with what’s happened. There’s something wrong. The club’s all over the place, players in his position have been hammered by the club”.

“One’s gone out on loan to Dortmund now, one’s not at the club anymore. There’s a lot of noise around the club, you’re one of the experienced players, keep that noise down. That’s your duty”.

Nonetheless, despite Rashford’s misdeeds, Ferdinand believes that the United coach is right to treat the case differently from that of Jadon Sancho, who was exiled for his disciplinary issues.

“You can’t treat two people exactly the same, because you don’t know what incidents have happened behind the scenes. We’ve seen he’s called out Sancho, he might have done 10 things that we don’t know about”.

“Each individual case warrants a different reaction. I just think he has to be strong, he has to be solid and he has to be consistent”.

The Champions League winner went on to criticise the culture that has been created at the club and allowed issues like this to fester and then rear their ugly head all too often.

“It is down to the club, the players and the manager to create a culture where people stay in check”.

The world will be watching to see if Rashford starts against Wolves on Thursday night in the club’s next Premier League fixture. United fans will certainly be hoping that the English striker takes on board Ferdinand’s advice and begins to embrace his role as leader of the team.

With Anthony Martial’s perennial absences, Rashford is the club’s senior attacker, as Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho are all significantly younger. Perhaps it is time the academy product truly understands the potential influence he could have in the dressing room.