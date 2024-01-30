Sir Dave Brailsford holds a meeting with Man United players after unconvincing FA Cup display



Manchester United almost made a meal of their FA Cup fourth round tie against League Two side Newport County on Sunday before eventually progressing with a 4-2 victory.

United started brightly, taking a two-goal lead within the first 13 minutes as Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo grabbed finely-taken goals.

The visitors then decided to take their foot off the gas, allowing the hosts to build a head of steam and they pulled a goal back before half-time via a long-range stunner from Bryn Morris.

Just after the break, Newport equalised through Will Evans after a horrendous mistake by Raphael Varane with the Red Devils looking shaky at that point.

Shaky display at Rodney Parade

With the prospect of a replay looming large, Antony found the perfect time to open his account for the season as he scored United’s third before Rasmus Hojlund made matters sure right at the death.

It was a far from convincing display and Erik ten Hag will have more questions than answers after seeing the game.

The defensive lapses, terrible decision making and selfish streak displayed by the wingers are major issues for the manager to solve, not to mention Marcus Rashford’s future.

And it seems the new leadership were also far from pleased with Sir Dave Brailsford, who is currently conducting an audit of the club, making it known to the players after the game.

INEOS make their feeling known

As I News pointed out, Brailsford, accompanied by current football director John Murtough, made their way into the United dressing room after the game.

“Brailsford accompanied Murtough to the dressing room following United’s 4-2 FA Cup win at League Two side Newport County on Sunday, with insiders telling i that the crux of the discussion was to reiterate the standards Ineos plan to put in place when they take charge of football operations.”

Ten Hag will be more than aware of the pressure he is currently under and he will be hoping his team can begin showing some form now that most players have returned from injury.

Casemiro has already spoken out about the positive impact INEOS’ arrival has had in the dressing room and the team now have to show it on the field starting on Thursday when they return to Premier League action against Wolves.