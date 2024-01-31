Angel Di Maria offers Alejandro Garnacho one piece of advice



Angel Di Maria has told his young compatriot Alejandro Garnacho to stop doing his Cristiano Ronaldo-influenced celebration when he scores.

The former Manchester United winger was asked what advice he had for United’s current one. Di Maria replied cheekily, “The only thing I wouldn’t do is celebrate like Cristiano. I would score the goal and I would do (celebrate) like Messi does.”

The 35-year-old, currently of Benfica, revealed Garnacho receives ribbing from his Argentine team mates over the celebration. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) is the main source of these jokes.

“The one who screws him the most with that and speaks to him in Spanish is Rodri (De Paul), who always screws him over. He is the one who screws him the most with those things, which is normal,” Di Maria stated.

Garnacho often mimics Ronaldo’s hands-crossed celebration when he scores. He first paid homage to the Portuguese legend in November last season after scoring against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Garnacho even asked Ronaldo if he was permitted to do the celebration, such is his respect level.

The winger then performed the distinctive ‘SIUUUUU’ celebration in November of this season, following his outrageous overhead kick against Everton at Goodison Park.

The goal will almost certainly win the accolade for Goal of the Season this year.

Following this celebration, Arturo Vidal criticised Garnacho, stating the winger has to “make his own name“, rather than trying to emulate his hero.

At 19 years of age, Garnacho is an age-bracket that would have grown up idolising Ronaldo. From this perspective, his admiration and respect for the 38-year-old makes sense.

It also speaks to the bizarre divide that exists in the world of football between fans of Ronaldo and Messi. The two camps engage in a weird ideological war over their two heroes where praising one is almost tantamount to disrespecting the other.

As Garnacho represents Argentina – the country where Messi is worshipped – any indication of support for Ronaldo is met with fierce criticisms on certain corners of social media.

This is one of the first times a professional footballer has made a similar remark, however, as Di Maria did in an interview relayed by DirarioOle.

Having said that, Garnacho’s fandom did appear to cross from the point of appreciation into obsession earlier this month. The United starlet was “spotted wearing CR7-branded boxers” during his team’s 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

It seems there is no limit to Garnacho’s idolisation. Don’t be surprised see a tattoo of Ronaldo’s face appear on the 19-year-old’s shoulder soon.

