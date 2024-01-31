Borussia Dortmund sweating over Jadon Sancho’s fitness as club boss confirms nature of his injury



Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzić has confirmed that Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has picked up an injury and is facing a race against time to be fit for the side’s clash against Heidenheim on Friday.

Earlier this month, Sancho sealed a temporary return to Dortmund for the remainder of the campaign after he failed to resolve his differences with Erik ten Hag.

The England international has experienced some sort of a renaissance since he went back to Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho has featured in all three Bundesliga games for Dortmund in 2024 and has already surpassed the minutes he had played at United in the first half of the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

For Dortmund, Sancho has registered two assists and is looking like a player reborn.

Terzić spoke to the media ahead of Dortmund’s clash vs. Heidenheim and gave injury updates on a number of his stars, including Sancho.

The Dortmund boss seemed to hint that Sancho’s physical set-back could be as a result of the long period he stayed without playing games at United, while he was involved in a bitter spat with Ten Hag.

The 41-year-old coach said, “Jadon currently has muscular problems in the adductor area, which is not surprising after a long break.”

“We will wait and see how things develop over the next two days and decide at short notice whether he will travel with us to Heidenheim.”

Should Sancho be rendered unavailable, he’ll become the latest addition to Dortmund’s extensive injury list which also contains the likes of Gregor Kobel, Julian Brandt and Marco Reus.

The Signal Iduna Park outfit will also not be able to call on the services of striker Sebastien Haller, who is currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

However, going by Terzić’s words it’s likely that Sancho is not facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Even if he misses Dortmund’s game vs. Heindenheim, the 23-year-old may return just in time for the subsequent match against SC Freiburg.

