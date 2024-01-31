David de Gea facing longer wait for next club with Al-Shabab move now unlikely to happen



Al-Shabab’s proposed move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea now seems to be off, seemingly extending his wait for a new club.

In June last year, it was confirmed that De Gea would be leaving United after 12 years of service at Old Trafford.

During his last season, there were doubts about his long-term suitability to Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

The United manager dipped into the market and signed Andre Onana as a replacement for De Gea.

Since then, the Spaniard has been unable to find a club keen on adding him to their ranks. He has had offers but it’s believed he turned them all down.

De Gea has taken time to mull over his next move and it’s thought that he will only join the right team.

There is also a belief that the 33-year-old is not willing to compromise on the £375,000 a week wages that he was earning at United.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that De Gea was in talks with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab over a potential transfer before the close of the ongoing winter transfer window.

However, according to 90min, the ex-United man is unlikely to move to the Gulf state.

“Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are not thought to be advancing with a deal to sign free agent goalkeeper David de Gea, 90min understands.”

“Reports in the last week have suggested De Gea has held talks with Al Shabab over a move to Saudi Arabia, but sources have told 90min he is unlikely to join them in the near future.”

The publication adds that Al Shabab are well-stocked in the goalkeeping union.

They have South Korea international Kim Seung-gyu and Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Al-Qarni already on their payroll.

