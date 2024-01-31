Erik ten Hag says Andre Onana will return against Wolverhampton Wanderers



Erik ten Hag says “case closed” regarding Marcus Rashford ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux.

Asked at the pre-match press conference about the fallout from Rashford’s drinking binge in Northern Ireland, Ten Hag replied:

“Ha. So he has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter. Case closed.

“In football, you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch. There is a line between, when every player, every professional knows this, what is required. We have to focus on winning football games and that’s well that matters and every top professional knows what is required.”

The boss suggested Rashford will come straight back into the United starting line-up in a response given to a question about Rasmus Hojlund’s recent good form.

“So last two Premier League games, [Hojlund got] two goals, an assist,” he said. “There is a developing, strong bond between Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund and we want to continue that process.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that Andre Onana will return to the side for tomorrow’s Premier League game.

The Cameroonian has been at the African Cup of Nations but only played one game for his national side.

He also said Mason Mount is not yet ready to return to action.

The manager also spoke about his team’s inconsistency.

“We are quite confident and on our best days we can beat anyone,” he said.

“On our worst days, we go down to certain limits of what is not acceptable so we have to push our limits to high levels and on our worst days get our results in.

“Everyone in the squad is very convinced about this. They know players are coming back from long-term injuries and the team will be stronger, it helps the motivation and it helps the mood and the spirit of the team.”

“Every game we have to see as a final and every game we have to get the best out of it and this team has so much experience, they know that, I’m quite positive now we have our players back.

“Some need match rhythm but the line into this game is quite good, they had a friendly game, now a cup game and now you go into a Premier League game, the build up is quite good for those players so now we have to make the next step so individuals get back to their best form.”