Fabrizio Romano provides update on Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United have suffered a disappointing first half of the campaign with underperforming players leaving Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford.

Last year’s star man, Marcus Rashford, has been one of those yet to produce anything like the form he found in Ten Hag’s first season.

The United forward has only scored four times this season after his 30-goal-haul last time out.

He has also found himself in hot water with the boss after being spotted in a Northern Ireland nightclub the night before reporting ill for training.

United have since dealt with the matter but the future of the 26-year-old now looks insecure at the club.

Speaking on his Daily Briefing podcast, transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano says United might be tempted to cash in on the player but nothing will be decided before the summer.

“I think his future could be the subject of some discussion this summer, but it’s important to clarify that it’s not something that will be decided now. I’m sure we’ll start hearing stories in the next weeks and months, but at the moment Manchester United are not thinking about it,” he said.

Romano also spoke on the complications of moving on a player like Rashford but despite the complexities, headmits it will be an option for United.

“It’s also not easy at all to sign a player like Rashford – a big name at Manchester United, on a big salary and long-term contract.

It’s not a simple deal at all, so at the moment nothing is happening, nothing has been planned for the summer. In terms of possibility, yes, but it’s not something that’s been discussed or guaranteed yet,” he added.

Given United’s changes with the sporting structure at the club, Romano believes it will “take some time for United to decide their summer strategy” and expects staff to come on board before any players.

Rashford now faces a huge second half to the season and could be fighting to save his career at Old Trafford.

United have not confirmed whether he will be available for selection against Wolves on Thursday, a fixture in which he started on the bench last year due to another disciplinary matter before coming on to score the winner in a 1-0 win.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a similar outcome this week to fully put the situation to bed.