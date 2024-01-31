Facundo Pellistri’s agent hits out at Erik ten Hag for mistreating winger



Manchester United’s January business has mainly consisted of loaning out players who are not in Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans.

Plenty of young stars have left with the temporary deals for Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri having the option of being made permanent in the summer.

Another player who is set to leave the club on loan is Facundo Pellistri as relayed by The Peoples Person. The Uruguayan is set to join Granada on Deadline Day.

The Spanish club did try to include an option to buy in the deal but did not succeed. They are expected to try and buy the former Penarol star permanently in the summer.

Pellistri has not been trusted by EtH

The 22-year-old has found chances hard to come by despite the poor form of Antony and the absence of Jadon Sancho.

The Uruguay international has only seen 54 minutes of action since November with Erik ten Hag not having much trust in the winger.

Despite playing lower league opposition in the FA Cup, the Dutch boss decided to bring on Omari Forson which shows Pellistri is not rated by the former Ajax coach.

The winger’s agent Edgardo Lasalvia has come out and accused Ten Hag of mistreating his client and breaking promises.

The agent said there is very little chance that Pellistri will return to Old Trafford as long as Ten Hag is around.

“Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year will depend on the performance he shows (at Granada). If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult,” Lasalvia told Sport 890.

Pellistri’s agent goes in on EtH

“Ten Hag hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional.”

Alejandro Garnacho is displaying decent form down the right while Amad Diallo’s return from injury is another good sign and the manager has options to choose from.

Sancho and his camp had also had a fallout with the manager with the England international accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while offering preferential treatment to others.

Off-field issues have dominated headlines for United this season and Ten Hag has been in the eye of the storm in many instances.

The Dutchman will be hoping his team can do their talking on the field in the days to come as he seeks to survive in the job and ensure the club climbs back up the Premier League table.