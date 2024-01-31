Jose Mourinho eyes sensational Manchester United return for “unfinished business”



Erik ten Hag has just had a new rival for the Manchester United job if recent reports are to be believed.

Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail reports that Jose Mourinho is eyeing a sensational return to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese feels he has “unfinished business” at the club after spectacularly failing in his third season back in 2018/19.

Mourinho is keen to work with INEOS in a competent football structure, long believed to be the bone of contention in his first tenure at United.

The report states, however, that the desire might be one-sided for now as the move remains unlikely.

Mourinho was recently sacked by AS Roma for failing to achieve targets amid worsening results.

However, he left the Serie A club having won their first European trophy in more than 50 years, forging a close bond with the supporters.

His bond with fans remains tight at Old Trafford as well since he has made appearances at the stadium since his sacking and was always treated well.

Before Ten Hag won the Carabao Cup last season, Mourinho’s dual-trophy campaign in 2016/17 was United’s last trophy when he won the League Cup, the Europa League, and the Community Shield.

Although Ten Hag’s job is safe for now, the manager remains on thin ice, especially now because the injured players are returning.

There will now be an expectation for the results to drastically improve as the biggest mitigating factor is now gone.

Although it remains unlikely that forward-thinking INEOS’s first step is to appoint a man from the past, it is nonetheless a marker of how much Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already impressed people.