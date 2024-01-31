Karim Benzema to stay at Al-Ittihad amid rumours of potential move to Manchester United



It always seemed far-fetched and now that last remaining hope has also diminished.

The Athletic report that Karim Benzema has decided to stay at Al-Ittihad for the foreseeable future amid rumours of a potential move.

Benzema had grown disillusioned in the Gulf state and recently there were reports that he had made up his mind about leaving.

Manchester United were near the top of the list as potential destinations due to his pedigree, age profile, and the short-term boost it would provide.

Former players, pundits, and legends were all urging United to sign the Ballon d’Or winner as his immediate future looked to be away from the club.

However, this report puts a stop to all that noise and the plan could be to reintegrate the Frenchman into the Al-Ittihad squad.

Benzema had excused himself from team duties over the mid-season break and had returned late without permission.

Showdown talks with the club hierarchy looked to be ending with a breakup at one point.

It could be conceivable that his wage demands combined with his subpar form for the Saudi Pro League side contributed to his staying at the club.

Perhaps more importantly, Benzema was arguably the second-most high-profile arrival in the league after Cristiano Ronaldo.

His leaving on a sour note could have turned off future superstars from following that path, something the player and the league would be conscious of.

Ultimately for United, this brings an end to the transfer window on a whimper as the striker position remains understaffed and no new arrivals walking through the door in January.

