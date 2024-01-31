Leah Galton signs contract extension with Manchester United women



Manchester United winger, Leah Galton has signed a two year contract extension.

The news was confirmed this morning by The BBC’s Emma Sanders.

Galton first signed for United in 2018 and was a key part of the squad that won the Championship in that inaugural season.

Casey Stoney persuaded Galton to join the club after she took time away from the sport and she has been a key member of the team ever since.

She is one of four players that remain at the club who starred in that first season.

Galton’s contract was due to expire in the summer, but she has signed a two year deal with the option to extend for another year.

She has made over 100 appearances for United.

The club are still in negotiations with a number of other first team players whose contracts expire in Summer.

Mary Earps looked set to leave for Arsenal but negotiations seem to have stalled and sources close to the club say the England international is more open to the prospect of staying at United beyond summer.

Another member of that inaugural team, Katie Zelem, sees her contract expire in summer too but it is thought she will extend.

Lucia Garcia has apparently been negotiating a new contract for several months.

Rachel Williams and Nikita Parris also see their contracts expire in Summer.

Meanwhile, United are exploring the option-to-buy clause in Melvine Malard’s loan contract.

Manager, Marc Skinner, was hoping to add depth to United’s back line in this transfer window but as yet there has been nothing to suggest they will get any deals over the line with tonight’s 11pm deadline looming large.

