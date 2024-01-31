Louis Saha claims Callum Wilson could be a good option to help Manchester United catch up with Premier League rivals

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, has endorsed a move for Newcastle United forward, Callum Wilson.

Whilst speaking to betfred, the former United number nine claimed that Wilson would be a sensible option for his old side to consider bringing in, to bolster a weakened attack.

The Newcastle striker was surprisingly linked with a move away from St James’ Park due to the club’s financial fair play issues in this window. United were seen as one of the clubs who could be interested in taking up the option.

However, manager Eddie Howe’s comments suggest Wilson looks likely to stay, as he rubbished reports that they want to sell the England international.

Nonetheless, this has not stopped Saha from advising his former side to make a move. He praised Wilson’s record in the Premier League and suggested that the Red Devils could benefit from someone with such a proven record.

“Callum is a player to consider because he’s a good striker with a good record and he’s scored a lot of goals in the Premier League for Bournemouth and Newcastle United”.

“He could help Manchester United in their current situation because additions in the forward line could be important for helping the team catch up on those ahead of them in the Premier League table”.

In addition to the Englishman’s goalscoring touch, his 31 years of age could also provide valuable balance to United’s youthful forward line.

“(Rasmus) Højlund is a young lad, Antony and (Alejandro) Garnacho are still very young, so I believe adding more experience up top is something to consider”.

“They need a forward that knows where to go and is capable of asking for more from the players around him”.

A deal for the striker would now being a major shock due to the time left in the window and also the rivalry that the club now share with his current employers, Newcastle.

It seems unlikely that the Magpies would have the appetite to strengthen a direct threat to their European aspirations.

The Frenchman has also encouraged his former side to make a move for compatriot, Karim Benzema, however such a move seems off as it has been reported that the former Real Madrid striker will stay in Saudi Arabia, for the time being at least.

Regardless, the sentiments of the Champions League winning striker echo those of numerous fans who believe Hojlund has had needless pressure heaped on his 20 year old shoulders by being the club’s number one goalscoring option. An experienced head with copious Premier League goals in the bank could be exactly the tonic United’s flailing attack needs.