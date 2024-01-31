Man United eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt defender William Pacho



Manchester United have struggled defensively this season due to a mixture of injuries and poor form.

They even made hard work of their FA Cup fourth round tie against League Two side Newport County, conceding twice with Raphael Varane not covering himself in glory.

The Frenchman’s niggling injuries saw Erik ten Hag turn to Harry Maguire and the World Cup winner was forced to sit on the bench for almost two months.

Defensive overhaul

He has produced mixed displays since his return to the side and there have been murmurs of INEOS trying to get rid of him in the summer.

The England international’s own future is far from secure while Jonny Evans’ contract is also set to expire in June, 2024.

The club need a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez and the club have been linked with moves for Jean-Clair Todibo, Giorgio Scalvini, and Matthijs de Ligt just to name a few.

SportBild (via Sport Witness) have added a new name into the mix: William Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Ecuadorian has enjoyed a fine debut Bundesliga campaign thus far, helping his club keep 11 clean sheets in 28 games across all competitions.

New Ecuadorian star on the block

Frankfurt are within touching distance of a top four spot in Bundesliga and they are desperate to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

The report states United are “already monitoring” his performances and have scouted him several times over the course of the current campaign.

Other Premier League sides like Arsenal, Liverpool and European heavyweights Real Madrid and Napoli are also interested.

The report states that Frankfurt, who had brought the Ecuador international to Germany from Royal Antwerp last summer for €9 million, always envisaged a sale three years down the line.

But the player’s rapid progress has meant a summer move is realistic. The defender has been speaking with compatriot Moises Caicedo about the English league and has eyes set on a dream move.

United had missed out on the current Chelsea star and should try their best for his compatriot.

Frankfurt do not want to lose Pacho

To ward off interest, Eintracht have put a €60 million valuation on the player’s head.

Pacho wants a meeting with sports director Markus Krösche and his advisors in the summer when he will take a call after listening to enquiries.

United used to be known for scouring the South American market, and it has dried up recently. There have been recent links with rising Argentine star Aaron Anselmino as well.

Getting ahead of the chasing pack for such young talents is what INEOS should prioritise instead of bringing in big-name players on crazy wages, a ploy that has not always worked out.