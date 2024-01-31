Man United planning to fund Gleison Bremer deal by selling Casemiro



Manchester United made hard work of League Two side Newport County in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday but eventually progressed with a 4-2 win.

The defence was far from secure, allowing the hosts to come back from two goals down with Raphael Varane’s performance a cause for concern.

The Frenchman has been linked with an exit after the club decided not to trigger the one-year extension

option in his contract which greatly disappointed the defender.

INEOS are reportedly keen to get the World Cup winner’s wages off the bill and the club have been linked with a host of centre-backs who can partner Lisandro Martinez.

New CB needed

Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, Giorgio Scalvini and Marc Guehi are just some of the names linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

United’s FFP situation is well-known and it has been reported than things might not improve without sales even in the summer.

As per Football Insider, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has been far from impressed with the money thrown at Casemiro, wants the Brazilian gone.

The former Real Madrid superstar’s wages, just like Varane’s, is exorbitantly high and the new minority stakeholders are keen to trim the excess fat off the wage bill.

And with the money raised through a sale, the club plan to pursue the signing of Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

The defensive midfielder is wanted by Al Nassr and more Saudi Pro clubs are expected to return in the summer.

“Man United are working on a deal to sign Juventus ace Gleison Bremer and that could pave the way for Casemiro’s exit, sources have told Football Insider.

Bremer in, Casemiro out

“It is believed that United have made an enquiry about Bremer’s situation and Serie A giants Juventus have set a £59.7million asking price to let the centre-back depart.”

The Brazil international has been one of the most in-form players in Italy, having been named in the past two Serie A Teams of the Season while also winning the Serie A best defender award two seasons ago.

He was linked with a move to United last summer as well but the club could not manage to offload Harry Maguire.

It will be interesting to see if they can finally land their man in the coming transfer window.