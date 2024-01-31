Man United scouts have been impressed with Borja Mayoral’s displays



Manchester United’s lack of goals is the most concerning aspect ahead of the club’s return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Only newly promoted Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer than the Red Devils so far.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to hit the back of the net and has not been helped by the lack of service from his wide players.

Marcus Rashford’s off-field problems have threatened to overshadow his on-field displays and Erik ten Hag has had no luck via the January transfer window.

United’s goalscoring woes

He will have to rely on the same set of players and will hope that the return of several key stars will lead to a renaissance in form.

With INEOS set to take sporting control once their minority deal is ratified, there are plans to strengthen all across the team in the summer.

But the Dane is young and rather than recruiting someone who will compete with him, the club should opt to bring in an experienced head the 20-year-old can learn from.

An interesting name has been mentioned by Dean Jones in his Givemesport report: Borja Mayoral of Getafe.

United scouts have watched plenty of the Spanish club’s games this season due to the presence of Mason Greenwood, who was loaned out in the summer.

They have been impressed with the displays of the former Real Madrid man, who is currently the joint-top scorer in La Liga with 14 goals.

Mayoral, an unlikely target

“Borja Mayoral has caught the eye of Manchester United this season.

“He plays in the same Getafe side as Mason Greenwood and has impressed officials who have been keeping tabs on Greenwood in Spain.

“Mayoral’s style is a decent fit for United as they consider alternative striker options and his valuation is low – with estimates around the £12 million mark.”

The 26-year-old is not expected to cost too much and could be an interesting profile worth looking into.

Arsenal were linked with the Spaniard while Fulham and Crystal Palace are also said to be chasing his signature.