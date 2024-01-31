Manchester United could move ahead with Giorgio Scalvini transfer despite hefty asking price

Manchester United appear willing to continue their pursuit of Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini despite the high asking price set by the club.

As multiple key members of the United defence faced injuries early on in the season, the club reportedly sent scouts to watch Scalvini play during a 1-1 Serie A draw with Roma.

Early in January, Atalanta were believed to have set an asking price of €60 million for the 20-year-old centre-back.

While Bayern Munich allegedly also expressed an interest in the Italian, United were believed to be the frontrunners in the race to sign him.

Soon afterwards, however, it was reported that Atalanta rejected United’s advances, with the Italians hoping to retain him beyond the January transfer window.

Still, this alleged development does not seem to have dissuaded Erik ten Hag’s side from continuing in the pursuit of Scalvini.

Calciomercato reported last night that United would be willing to pay the €60 million fee demanded for the defender in order to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to the article, United view Scalvini as a valuable addition who could provide consistency at the back and, as a result, be well worth his hefty price tag.

Having played 19 matches in Serie A this season, the Italy international has kept five clean sheets.

Making the most of his 6 foot 4 frame, Scalvini has won 66% of his aerial duels while averaging two tackles per game.

He has not committed a major error that has led to a goal so far this campaign.

Impressively, he has completed 81% of his attempted dribbles, showing his confidence on the ball going forward despite being a centre-back. (Stats via Sofascore)

Scalvini’s impressive performances have earned him much recognition, with one analysis piece claiming that he “has an air of Jaap Stam” about him. Being compared to the United legend would make any centre-back proud.

Should United look to pursue Scalvini, he could provide Ten Hag’s squad with a much-needed boost, especially after the squad’s long-enduring injury crisis and Raphael Varane’s uncertain future.