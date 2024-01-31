Manchester United players are concerned with Marcus Rashford’s attitude

Several players at Manchester United have reportedly become concerned that Marcus Rashford has become “demotivated” during what has been a troubled season for both the club and the player.

Having scored 30 goals in all competitions, Rashford was arguably United’s best player last season, winning the club’s coveted Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

This season, however, the 26-year-old’s performances have dipped significantly, with off-field controversies creating a lot of noise.

Rashford has scored just four goals in 26 matches in all competitions this season while providing just six assists. (Transfermarkt)

If a drop in form wasn’t enough of a concern for the winger, some of his personal decisions have also earned him bad press.

Having hosted his birthday party just hours after United were hammered 0-3 at home by bitter rivals Manchester City, Rashford yet again made headlines for the wrong reasons this past week.

Prior to United’s 4-2 victory over Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday, the England international embarked on a “12-hour tequila bender” in Belfast.

After subsequently missing Friday’s training session, he was omitted from the matchday squad and reportedly faced a £650,000 fine for missing training.

Even with Rashford owning up to his wrongdoing and earning his place back in Ten Hag’s squad, not everybody at the club is resting easy following his latest escapades.

The Manchester Evening News reported this morning that several of Rashford’s United teammates are concerned with his apparent lack of motivation to succeed this season.

“A source who has worked with Rashford for several years feels he had a better mentality when he was a younger player as he was not one of the star players in the United squad.”

With United set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday, Rashford will surely be hoping to prove himself on the pitch so as to win back favour with Ten Hag, his fans, and the teammates who are believed to be unsure of where his commitment lies.