Manchester United preparing to pounce on Atalanta midfielder Éderson

Manchester United are looking to acquire Atalanta central midfielder Éderson.

Goal.com report that Man United have enquired about Éderson’s availability and are considering submitting a bid for the Brazilian.

This comes after The Peoples Person relayed earlier this month that scouts from Old Trafford have identified the 24 year old as a “promising target, with the club making contact with the player’s representatives.”

According to Goal, however, United are most likely to only move on the player in the summer transfer window and the Serie A side are “preparing for offers” to arrive in June.

Éderson’s contract with Atalanta runs until 2026.

During the current season, Éderson has proven to be a core component of Atalanta’s midfield.

With an 84% passing accuracy, the Brazilian is strong on the ball, with 67% successful dribbles, while also proving to be a handful in the air, winning 60% of his aerial duels.

Backtracking into defence, Éderson has made an impressive 2.6 tackles per game and an average of 5.7 ball recoveries each match.

Still, he has also proven to be effective during his sporadic involvement in attacking movements, scoring five goals and bagging an assist in 21 league matches. (Stats via Sofascore)

While Casemiro has long been considered United’s core holding midfielder, he has become the centre of transfer speculation following reports that INEOS may consider terminating his contract in order to free up the club’s wage bill.

What’s more, United are believed to be prepared to allow Amrabat to return to Fiorentina at the end of his season-long loan given that the player has struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

Should United be short-handed in the holding midfield role, Éderson could help to fill the void.

Still, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain also circling, United will have to act fast in order to get the deal done.