Manchester United reject chance to sign Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain



Manchester United will let January go by without adding to their depleted striker ranks.

After Karim Benzema’s decision to stay at Al-Ittihad was confirmed recently, rejection from United’s side has emerged for another target.

German outlet fussball.news reports that the club has rejected the chance to sign Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain.

It comes on the heels of a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person which said that United have been offered the chance to sign the player.

At 21 and out of match fitness due to being completely ignored by the club, Ekitike wouldn’t have represented good value for money.

Most importantly, United didn’t have the funds to secure a permanent transfer and bank on the player realising his potential here.

Therefore, it didn’t make much sense to get a 21-year-old on loan to develop for another elite club, cutting Hojlund’s minutes for a player of a similar age profile.

Ekitike joined PSG as one of the most highly-rated prospects in French football but it has been all downhill for him since joining them.

United, meanwhile, have clearly felt the cash crunch brought about by Financial Fair Play rules and Glazernomics.

Erik ten Hag will have to make do with Rasmus Hojlund as his only reliable, albeit raw option up front and hope Anthony Martial can contribute on the odd occasion.

Situations like these force the manager into an uncomfortable position, especially when an incident like Rashford’s happens where the club has no choice but to reintegrate the player due to a weak squad.

Ultimately, United’s whole season will now hinge on Hojlund avoiding an injury otherwise it could go south very quickly, more than it already has.

