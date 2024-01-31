Maya le Tissier and Jayde Riviere close to clinching new deals at United Women

<—-Article Start—->

Manchester United Women are close to agreeing contract extensions with two key players.

After the announcement this morning that Leah Galton had signed a two year contract extension, attention quickly turned to the futures of the rest of the squad.

Our sources close to the club have disclosed that new contracts are being prepared for Maya Le Tissier and Jayde Riviere.

Le Tissier joined the club from Brighton at the start of last season and has made over 30 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Riviere joined last January and has been forced to step up after United’s backline suffered a series of injuries at the start of this season.

She excelled in United’s last game against Aston Villa last weekend.

The news will bring reassurance to fans who have been concerned about the lack of action in the January transfer window and the number of players whose contracts are close to expiring.

Mary Earps is out of contract in June and it was thought she may leave this window as she was linked with a move to Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG.

United had been linked with City keeper Ellie Roebuck as her replacement but she seems to be destined to join Barcelona, instead of Earps.

Katie Zelem is also out of contract this summer along with Rachel Williams and Nikita Parris, who is currently United’s top goal scorer this season.

Lucia Garcia is said to have been negotiating a new deal with the club since before the winter break.

Manager Marc Skinner has expressed the need for investment in the depth of his squad particularly in defence which is why these contracts will be particularly significant for the club.