Pictures: Manchester United’s 2024-2025 Champions League training gear leaked

As usual, Manchester United’s training kit has leaked significantly earlier than the release date.

However, there was a rather shockingly presumptuous statement attached to the leaks.

Footy Headlines released the image under the title of “Breaking: Manchester United 24-25 Champions League Training Kit Leaked”.

The kit is an elegant navy, silver, red, inoffensive number, apart from the fact that well, United probably won’t be in the Champions League next season.

See picture below.

💣💣💣 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Manchester United 24-25 Champions League Training Kit Leaked: https://t.co/Ixz8Bs5sB5 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 30, 2024

The Mancunian side sit as far away from the top four as a United attacking corner does from its intended target.

The Red Devils sit 11 points behind rivals Aston Villa in fourth place and are currently much closer to the bottom half of the table.

In fact, if United lose to Wolves on Thursday and Chelsea beat Liverpool tonight, Erik ten Hag’s side will drop into 11th position in the table.

The new shirts might have to mothballed before they even hit the shelves it seems!

Footy Headlines also announced that “the new Manchester United Football Club 24-25 training kit will be the same colourway as their 24-25 away kit. It is made by Adidas and will be worn in the 2024-25”.

“The Adidas Manchester United 2024-25 training jersey has a deep navy blue (night indigo) main colour combined with red and silver accents”.

“The colourway of the Adidas Manchester United FC 2024-25 training jersey is also similar to their 24-25 away shirt”.

“The Adidas logo and Manchester United crest are both silver, similar to their 24-25 anthem jacket”.

The new training jerseys will be available in July 2024.

You might want to order one now though, as the training shirt is probably as close to a European night United will get next season.